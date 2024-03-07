Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $563,062.50 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Stapley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

