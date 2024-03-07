Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CFO Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $48,104.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9 %

GO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 131,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,212. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 129,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 990.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 137,153 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

