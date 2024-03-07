Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $18,330.39 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 15,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $18,330.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 355,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,093 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,113 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

