Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) COO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Koppers Trading Up 0.2 %

KOP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 326.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

