Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Sells 2,169 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

MMC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

