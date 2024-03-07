Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $11,303,902.68 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $258.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

