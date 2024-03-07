Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $310,250.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $305,750.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $784,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 534,433 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

