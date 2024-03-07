Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells 2,968 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 2,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $14,454.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PACB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 6,072,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PACB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

