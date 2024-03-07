Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,186,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

