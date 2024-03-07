Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Sells $12,947.20 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vicor by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vicor by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

