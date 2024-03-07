Insider Selling: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) EVP Sells $288,967.66 in Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.