Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,412 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $235.38 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $247.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

