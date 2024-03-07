Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 83,934 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,934 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 250,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,458. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

