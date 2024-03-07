Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 900.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,034 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,855,520. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
