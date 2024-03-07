Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 3,815,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,173,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

