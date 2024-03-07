Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 928,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,043. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

