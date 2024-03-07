Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $176.87. 57,346,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,690,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,206 shares of company stock worth $21,391,154. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

