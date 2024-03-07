Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $37.89 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.77. 285,124 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

