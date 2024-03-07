Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2,181.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,011 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,604,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 4,716,084 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

