Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,123 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,926. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.