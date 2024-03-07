Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 15,692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,932,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.37. 95,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $151.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

