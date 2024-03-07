Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 23,287 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EMGF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,952 shares. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $642.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

