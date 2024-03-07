Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock remained flat at $92.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 597,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,333. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

