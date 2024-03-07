Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $1.79 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

