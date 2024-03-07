International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,009. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $198.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

