International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners grew its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAQR opened at $0.09 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

