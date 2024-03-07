International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 208.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. 641,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

