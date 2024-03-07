Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 66.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

