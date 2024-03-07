Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.