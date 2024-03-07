Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Inventiva by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

