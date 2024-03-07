Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $442.15 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $446.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.30.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

