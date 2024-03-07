IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.36 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $49.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003723 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

