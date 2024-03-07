Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 96,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,022. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

