iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.30

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 90815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

