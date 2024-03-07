iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.82. The company had a trading volume of 954,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $517.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

