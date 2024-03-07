iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,122,000 after purchasing an additional 312,713 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 267,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 56,399 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

