iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.62

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 1906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

