iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,531 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $44,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 438,410 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

