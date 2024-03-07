iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,435,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $208.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

