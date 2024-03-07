iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.76. The company had a trading volume of 169,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,429. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.