iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 78,222 shares.The stock last traded at $124.04 and had previously closed at $124.70.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

