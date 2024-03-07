iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $109,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 7,791,114 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

