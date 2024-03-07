J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

CVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,382. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

