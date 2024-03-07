J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 6.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

LLY traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $790.17. 2,056,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,345. The company has a market cap of $750.79 billion, a PE ratio of 134.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.32 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

