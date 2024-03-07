J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,416,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,438,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

