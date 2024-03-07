J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,030 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 1,222,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.