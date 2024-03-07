Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,227 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $405.91. 947,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.86.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

