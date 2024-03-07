Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 165 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,533.95. 127,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,668.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,487.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

