Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 511,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,193. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

