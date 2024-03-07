Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Jabil by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 220.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 90,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

